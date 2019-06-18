|
|
|
WALKER, George Rattray. Passed away peacefully on 15 June 2019 at Elmwood Village. Aged 88 years Dearly loved husband of the late Anne and loved father to George (deceased) and Pam. Loved father in law to Bruce and Shirley, grandad to Craig, Scott and Brent and great grandad to Cayden, Riley, Fletcher and Weston. Your long battle finally over, now you can be re-united with your beloved Anne at last. She has a dram waiting for you. A private family farewell will be held on Tuesday 18 June. Communications C/- Fountains Funerals, 09 298 2957 or P.O.Box 72341 Papakura
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019
