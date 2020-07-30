Home

Service
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
George Rae (Rae) COWIE

George Rae (Rae) COWIE Notice
COWIE, George Rae (Rae). On the 28th July 2020 peacefully surrounded by his family, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley for 65 years. Loved father of Glen, Bryce, and Grant. Loved father-in-law of Katrina, Gillian, and Judy. Loved grandfather of 9 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren, and 2 great- great grandchildren. Thanks to the staff at Summerset Care Centre for their care and help. A service for Rae will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 1 August 2020 at 10:30am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Cowie family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2020
