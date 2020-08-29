|
HALL, George Ottilia Silvia. SQN LDR RNZAF Service No 70845 Passed away peacefully on Friday 21st August 2020 at Waitakere Hospital, aged 99 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Much loved father of Peter, Juliette and John, Elizabeth. Cherished grandad to Ashton, Sarah, Luke, Niki, Lani and great grandad to Delilah. Well respected by extended family members Oma, Bryce, Jason and Jamie. Treasured brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many! You were a true gentleman, never a bad word said and loved us all unconditionally. Forever in our thoughts and hearts. We raise a glass to toast a great man with a heart of gold! Rest in Peace now with Mum at your side. A private family service will be held at Morrisons Funeral Home on Monday 31st August 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Johns.org.nz. The family wishes to thank the staff at Anawhata Ward, Waitakere Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion. You were a true blessing in our darkest of days.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020