WELCH, George Noel. On 19 January 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of Liz, father of Blair, Rebecca and Chris, and grandfather of Cooper, Casey, Samantha and Luke. At peace. A simple but beautiful family farewell was held on 21 January. We would like to thank the staff at both the Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village SCU and Te Mana Private Hospital for their support and care of George. Instead of flowers we would suggest a donation to Alzheimers NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020