Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Service
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
Resources
More Obituaries for George NEWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George NEWELL

Add a Memory
George NEWELL Notice
NEWELL, George. Peacefully on Wednesday the 24th of June 2020 at Victoria Place Resthome, Tokoroa. In his 97th year. Dearly loved husband to Vicky. Much loved Dad and father in law to Carol, Trevor and Sarah, Lynette and Andrew, Janice and Robert. Treasure Grandad to Stefan and Debbie, Nathan and Gemma, Liam; Georgia and Erica; Aimee and Adam and great grandfather to Jack and Adeline. "Forever in our hearts" A Service for George will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel Commerce Street Tokoroa on Monday 29th June at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -