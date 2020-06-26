|
NEWELL, George. Peacefully on Wednesday the 24th of June 2020 at Victoria Place Resthome, Tokoroa. In his 97th year. Dearly loved husband to Vicky. Much loved Dad and father in law to Carol, Trevor and Sarah, Lynette and Andrew, Janice and Robert. Treasure Grandad to Stefan and Debbie, Nathan and Gemma, Liam; Georgia and Erica; Aimee and Adam and great grandfather to Jack and Adeline. "Forever in our hearts" A Service for George will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel Commerce Street Tokoroa on Monday 29th June at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2020