PIVAC, George Ned. Passed away peacefully on Friday 7 June 2019, at North Shore Hospital in his 87th year, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Loved father and father in law of Colin and Joan, Donna and Gary, Wayne and Mikaela. Much loved grandfather of Jamie, James, Kurt, Sam, Matthew, Bradley and Henry. May the pure light within you guide your way home. A Rosary will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 336 Wairau Rd, Glenfield on Wednesday 12 at 7.00pm. To celebrate George's life, a Requiem Mass will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church Glenfield on Thursday 13 June at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Communications for the Pivac family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019
