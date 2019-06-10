Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for George PIVAC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Ned PIVAC

Notice Condolences

George Ned PIVAC Notice
PIVAC, George Ned. Passed away peacefully on Friday 7 June 2019, at North Shore Hospital in his 87th year, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Loved father and father in law of Colin and Joan, Donna and Gary, Wayne and Mikaela. Much loved grandfather of Jamie, James, Kurt, Sam, Matthew, Bradley and Henry. May the pure light within you guide your way home. A Rosary will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 336 Wairau Rd, Glenfield on Wednesday 12 at 7.00pm. To celebrate George's life, a Requiem Mass will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church Glenfield on Thursday 13 June at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Communications for the Pivac family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.