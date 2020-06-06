|
PALMER, George Middleton (George). Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 26th May 2020 aged 94 years. Soul mate and most dearly loved husband of Marianne for 38 years and the late Eileen for 25 years. Dearly loved father of Simon, Kirsten, John, Rick, John, Bronwyn and their loved ones. Adored grandfather of 11 grandchildren and a growing number of great grandchildren. A loved brother of Katherine, Joanna and the late James and Thomas. Due to current restrictions a private service to celebrate George's life was held on Wednesday 3rd June 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020