Mc GOON, George Michael. Passed away peacefully on 19 March 2020, aged 83. George will be missed by all of his children; Theresa and Leslie, Tuihana and Dara, Ann and Tony, Aaron and Ferne, his 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great moko. George will lay at Osborne's Funeral Directors and a service will be held on Sunday 22 March at 11.00am, Restricted attendance for family only. Free live stream of the service is available through www.osbornes.co.nz/ tributes. From here we will travel with Dad to our whanau urupa 'Rawhitiroa' where we will say our final goodbyes.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020