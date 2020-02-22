Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:30 p.m.
MCNAMARA, George. Born October 10, 1928. Passed away on February 19, 2020. Aged 91. Much loved father of Leonie, Michele, Ken and Melina. Grandfather of Luke, Courtney, Lauren, Sam, Matthew, Tadhg, and Joshua and Great Grandfather to Leonardo. Brother and best mate of Graham and dear friend to Elsa. A service to celebrate George's life will be held at 12.30pm on Friday 28th February at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
