LOWE, George. Born July 12, 1940. Passed away on December 30, 2019. Dearest husband and best friend to Marjorie for 55 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Martin and Karin, Greg and Bronwyn, Debra and Chris, Stephanie and Michael. Treasured Yeh Yeh to Ben, Jenna and Camryn, and Goong Goong to Daniel, Ashley, Jonathan and Olivia, Jacob, Matthew, Victoria. A service will be held on Monday 6 January, 2pm, at Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere. Rest well, we miss you terribly. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020