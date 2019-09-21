Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for George ECCLESTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Leonard ECCLESTON

Add a Memory
George Leonard ECCLESTON Notice
ECCLESTON, George Leonard. On 17 September 2019, age 74. Loving partner of Barbara; loved father and father-in-law of Samantha and Trevor, Clair and Jeff, and Simon; and proud PG to his grandchildren Blake, Claudia, Bayley, Josiah and Leilani. Special thanks to staff at both Auckland and North Shore Hospitals, and Dr John Richmond. A service for George will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote on Monday 23 September 2019 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.