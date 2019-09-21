|
ECCLESTON, George Leonard. On 17 September 2019, age 74. Loving partner of Barbara; loved father and father-in-law of Samantha and Trevor, Clair and Jeff, and Simon; and proud PG to his grandchildren Blake, Claudia, Bayley, Josiah and Leilani. Special thanks to staff at both Auckland and North Shore Hospitals, and Dr John Richmond. A service for George will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote on Monday 23 September 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019