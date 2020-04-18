|
JONES, George Laurence. Born in Dunedin 28th March 1929. Passed away on the 10th of April, on Good Friday, in the middle of a pandemic. You never wanted a fuss and you've missed all the traffic. Much loved husband of Barbara and father of Kirsten and Selwyn, Malcolm and Julie, and Penelope and Bob. Grandad to Jarrad and Nicola, Sam and Jordan, Riki and Ellen, Chloe and Kaylah, Fin, Geordie, Reuben, Casey, Cameron, Hamish and Isla, and Great Grandad to Marley, Gypsy and Eva. When family and friends can gather again a memorial service will be held to celebrate George's life. Special thanks to the caring staff at Somervale. Kua hinga a George Jones he Kaiako rongonui mo te hakinakina i nga tau e tini nei ki roto o Ardmore Teacher's Training College. Nana te maha noa o ana tauira i whakatipu kia kawea whanuitia te hakinakina ki roto i nga kura o te motu puta noa He hoa pumau tuturu a George no matou ona tauira katoa. Haere George. Haere atu ra e te hoa. Kua oti pai katoa aau mahi whawhai ma tatou nga kaimahi katoa o te motu moe mai oki oki ki to moengaroa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020