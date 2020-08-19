|
WHEELER, George Kenneth (George). Born August 29, 1941. Passed away on August 16, 2020. Our beloved and mischievous George; Husband, Father, Opa and friend to many. After a long and difficult battle with prostate cancer, George passed away in his home, at Possum Bourne Village (Pukekohe), thirteen days before his 79th birthday. He was being nursed by his amazing and dedicated wife Rosalie with the help of Hospice. George leaves behind a huge gap in our family, dearly loved husband of 56 years to Rosalie, loved Father to Troy and Briar, Mark, Todd and Sandra, adored Opa to Alisha, Danielle, Kristen and Phillip, Cody, Kent and Jess, Tim, Helaina, Hollie and Toby. Due to current Covid restrictions, funeral arrangements are still being organised and a notification of the celebration of George's life will made in due course. Our heartfelt thanks to George's Doctor of 32 years, David Shand and to the wonderful nurses at Franklin Hospice. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to this amazing organisation; Franklin Hospice, 29 Hall Street, Pukekohe, or online at www.franklinhospice.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020