HENRY, George Kenneth (Ken). Passed away suddenly at home on Great Barrier Island Monday 20 July 2020. Dearly loved husband, and best mate, of Di. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Craig and Niika, and Kirk and Louise. Poppy Ken of Miro, Flynn, Jacob, Ella, Isaac, Moriah, Andre, and Alise. A lifetime of wonderful memories. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at the Purewa All Saints Chapel, 100 St John Rd, Meadowbank on Saturday 25 July, at 10.00am. Following on to the Herne Bay Rackets Club, 10-12 Westend Rd, Herne Bay.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020