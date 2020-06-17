Home

SMITH, George Joseph. Born on Denniston 22 March 1934, left us on 11 June 2020. Loved brother of Isla, Gordon, Lola and Yvonne (all deceased). Dearly loved husband and best friend of Pam, loved brother in law of Ross and Jo-Anne Hildebrand of Perth, Australia. Loved cousin of Claire Dalgleish of Taree. I shall pass through this life but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do, or any kindness I can show to any fellow creature, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again. Sincere thanks to Dr March and the staff of Best Home, Althorp Hospital, especially those who were not only George's medical carers, but his caring friends. At peace. A private cremation has been held. Communications to the Smith family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
