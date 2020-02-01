|
HARROP, George Joseph Motupiu. Susie, (the late Jim), Morena, Leith, Ross and Margaret wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to all whanau and friends, for the loving support given during George's tangi. We thank you for the messages of sympathy, cards, letters, beautiful flowers, koha, transportation and endless meals. Special thanks to Ryan, Laine and Hinemoa for bringing George and Annie home, Joe Carey, Claire Mina and Reverend Albie Martin who enabled us to celebrate George's life. Reverend Hero Potini, Donna, Lindsay and Quintin Brown, for being there. The family would like to acknowledge the NZ Farrier's Association. We are truly humbled by the tributes and respect paid to George. We thank you for being part of his life. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement to each and every one of you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020