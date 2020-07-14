Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Anthony's Catholic Church
340 Great South Rd
Huntly
STARK, George John. Of Te Hoe, on 13 July 2020, peacefully at Hospice Waikato with family at his side, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Eileen for 62 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Rosanne and Nigel, David and Cynthia, Steven and Theresa, Keith and partner Claire, Linda, Mary and Malcolm. Loved Grandad of Christian and Michael. Brother of Richie (deceased), Marion (deceased), Ruth, and John. Thanks to all involved with Dad's care. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church, 340 Great South Rd, Huntly on Thursday 16 July at 1pm, followed by a burial at Matahuru / Waiterimu Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Waikato. All communications to the Stark Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020
