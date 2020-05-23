Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-237 4174
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Church of St Mary of the Angels
17 Boulcott Street
Wellington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George BRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George John BRIGHT

Add a Memory
George John BRIGHT Notice
BRIGHT, George John. Sadly passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, 5 May 2020, aged 79 years. Adored and much loved husband of 55 years to Beryl. Much loved father and father-in-law to Carmel and Jay, Patrick and Karen. Loved grandpa to Sydney, Jack, and Victoria. You will be in our hearts always Requiem mass for George will be celebrated in the Church of St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington on Wednesday, 3 June commencing at 10:00am. Thereafter followed by interment at the Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay. In light of restrictions, please RSVP by emailing [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favourite charity in George's memory. Ninness Funeral Home (04) 237-4174 FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -