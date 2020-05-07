Home

Services
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-237 4174
Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
BRIGHT, George John. Sadly passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, 5 May 2020, aged 79 years. Adored and much loved husband of 55 years to Beryl. Much loved father and father-in-law to Carmel and Jay, Patrick and Karen. Loved grandpa to Sydney, Jack, and Victoria. You will be in our hearts always A funeral service for George will be held in Wellington and will be advised at a later date. Ninness Funeral Home, Porirua. FDANZ Ph: (04) 237-4174
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020
