More Obituaries for George LAWSON
George James (George) LAWSON


1947 - 2020
LAWSON, George James (George). Born October 24, 1947. It is with bittersweet sadness that we said goodbye to our beloved Husband, Dad and Oupa on the 29th June after a long struggle with MND. George will be sadly missed and forever loved by his family. Husband to Jean, Father to Michelle, Rob and Louis. Oupa to Tarryn, Daniel, James, Joshua, Tyla and Dylan. Great Grandad to Ava, Alex, Jacob, Hayley, Myla, Charlie, Abigail, Lily, Finn and Harper. At his request there will be no funeral.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2020
