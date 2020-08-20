Home

George Horace MILLER

George Horace MILLER Notice
MILLER, George Horace. Peacefully but unexpectedly overnight at home in Waimate on August 17, 2020; aged 80 years. Loved son of the Late Horace and Frances. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Wendy for 57 years. Dearly loved father of Jeremy and Erica (Melbourne), Cole (Waimate), Ian and Helen (Opotiki) and Quinn (Kawa Kawa). Loved and respected Grandpa of Rosie, Hamish and Sarah; and Lucia. Brother and brother in law to Connie and Bill (deceased), Stan and Val, Peter and Lena and uncle to their families. Ex employee of Telecom Auckland and Massey Campus, Albany. A private cremation has been held. Messages to Miller family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru, 7942. Aoraki Funeral Services, South Canterbury FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
