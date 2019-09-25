Home

George Henry Mills QSM JP (Jerry) GREEN

GREEN, George Henry Mills (Jerry) QSM, JP. RNZAF 414840, NZEF 81773. Passed away peacefully at St Christopher's Private Hospital on 24 September 2019; aged 99 years. Loved husband of the late Betty (Gee). A service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on 27 September at 12.30 pm. Special thanks to the staff of St Christopher's Private hospital Papatoetoe for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Age Concern, Counties Manukau PO Box 53155 Auckland 2150.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
