Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 a.m.
George HARRISON Notice
HARRISON, George. Peacefully in Rotorua on 8th January 2020. Loving husband of Joan for 65 years. Dear younger brother of Elsie and her family. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lesley and John, Trish, Rob and Kat, and Steve and Rebecca. Cherished Grandad of Haylie, Alex, Lily, Daniella, Jack and Fletcher; and Great Grandad to Bella, Henry and Oliver. The service for George will be held at 10:30am, Monday 13 January, at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
