George Grahame (Grahame) SMITH


1933 - 2020
George Grahame (Grahame) SMITH
SMITH, George Grahame (Grahame). Born January 16, 1933. Passed away on April 25, 2020 in Auckland, aged 87, after a long illness. Loved brother of Anne and Russell (deceased), father of Alison, David and Murray (deceased), and grandfather of Harrison, Kirwan and Sarah. Now at peace. A private funeral will be held on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St John New Zealand via their website in acknowledgement of their excellent care and service to Dad. The family may be contacted on [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
