George Graham SEWELL

George Graham SEWELL Notice
SEWELL, George Graham. On September 25, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his family at Diana Isaac Hospital, Christchurch, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley for 65 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Bev Sewell, Jennie and Scott Milne, Ally and Steve Daly, Mark and Jenny Sewell. Poppa and Great-Poppa of David and Ann-Marie (Oliver, Eva, and Lily), Andrew and Jemma (Isabella, and Hugo), Anthony and Katrina (Margo), Jessica, Joshua and Natz (Chiara), Sam, Livi, Tim, Letitia, Marysia and Ben. A real family man with a wonderful personality, who was proud, hardworking and showed true grit. "Rest in peace dearest Dad with your darling Shirley." Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late George Sewell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations in memory of George to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. His Funeral will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 1, at 2.00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
