LAND, George Graeme. 17th August 1932 - 13th May 2020 JP (retired) On 13th May 2020, in his 87th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jocelyn (Joce) for 64 years. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Karaka. Loved father and father in law of Trevor and Megan, Susan and Neil. Much treasured Grandad of Peter, Nicholas and Michael. Grandad of the late Jake, Nena and Troy. Great-Grandad of Joss and Tessa We are truly grateful for the wonderful care and attention shown to him during his stay at Summerset Karaka Unfortunately due to the current circumstances a private burial has taken place at Ararimu Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020