|
|
|
ADAMS, George Frederick. Born 5 September 1930. Passed away peacefully at 90 years of age on 21 November 2020 at Tweed Heads, New South Wales - after a full, rich and adventurous life. Late of Auckland, Waiheke Island, Mangawhai and Temuka. Dearly loved husband of Mary (Hastings Point, New South Wales). He will be missed by family and friends. Ex- husband of Peggy Gardiner (nee Currey of Algies Bay. Father of Christine (Brisbane), Barbara (Opononi), Raewyn (Auckland) and Sharon (Algies Bay). Grandfather of 7, great- grandfather of 12, and great- great-grandfather of 2. Rest in peace, will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020