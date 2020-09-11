Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall Funeral Directors
Unit C3, The Park 710 Great South Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-266 9912
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for George LAWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Frank Raymond LAWS

Add a Memory
George Frank Raymond LAWS Notice
LAWS, George Frank Raymond. Passed away peacefully 9 September 2020. Husband of the late Enid. Loved father and father-in-law of Raymond and Judy, Maureen and Henry Farrell, Selwyn and Dellis. Treasured Granddad and Great-granddad to all his grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Bruce McClaren Hospital for their excellent care. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday 14 September at 11am at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel. Due to the current situation, attendance by invitation only. All communications c/- PO Box 582, Drury 2247.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -