LAWS, George Frank Raymond. Passed away peacefully 9 September 2020. Husband of the late Enid. Loved father and father-in-law of Raymond and Judy, Maureen and Henry Farrell, Selwyn and Dellis. Treasured Granddad and Great-granddad to all his grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Bruce McClaren Hospital for their excellent care. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday 14 September at 11am at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel. Due to the current situation, attendance by invitation only. All communications c/- PO Box 582, Drury 2247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2020