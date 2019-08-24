Home

FARAC, George. Born Pupnut, Korcula, Croatia. Passed away peacefully on 19 August 2019 at St Margaret's Hospital, Te Atatu Peninsula, aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia. Much loved father and father-in- law of Georgina and Mate, Janet and Ivan, Pauline (deceased) and Allan. Proud Grandpa to 8 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at St Margaret's for the care they have given Dad. A private service has been held Pocivao u Miru.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
