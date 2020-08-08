Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George HOGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Ernest HOGAN

Add a Memory
George Ernest HOGAN Notice
HOGAN, George Ernest. Passed away suddenly but peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his whanau, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary; adored Dad of Margaret, Kay and his little buddy Charlie; much loved Grandad of Andrea and Anthony, Poppa of Dylan, Savarnah, Aidan and Sienna and father in law of Jack. You remained strong for all of us after Mum died, but your grief never diminished. You are now free of pain and reunited with Mum. Your unconditional love, your kindness, your humour, your teachings and your wisdom will be forever in our hearts. Rest in eternal peace Dad, Per Dad's wishes, Dad was laid to rest with Mum with "no fuss or bother"; a memorial service will be held once current travel restrictions are lifted.Our sincere thanks to the teams at Swanson Medical Centre and Waitakere Hospital for your kindness to all of us and the excellent care given to Dad.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -