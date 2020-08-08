|
HOGAN, George Ernest. Passed away suddenly but peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his whanau, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary; adored Dad of Margaret, Kay and his little buddy Charlie; much loved Grandad of Andrea and Anthony, Poppa of Dylan, Savarnah, Aidan and Sienna and father in law of Jack. You remained strong for all of us after Mum died, but your grief never diminished. You are now free of pain and reunited with Mum. Your unconditional love, your kindness, your humour, your teachings and your wisdom will be forever in our hearts. Rest in eternal peace Dad, Per Dad's wishes, Dad was laid to rest with Mum with "no fuss or bother"; a memorial service will be held once current travel restrictions are lifted.Our sincere thanks to the teams at Swanson Medical Centre and Waitakere Hospital for your kindness to all of us and the excellent care given to Dad.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020