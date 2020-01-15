|
ARMITAGE, George Eric. Our love, peacefully on Monday, 13 January 2020 went to be with our Lord. Dearly loved husband of Grace for 48 precious years. Adored Dad of Janine and Brett, Rosanne, Jonathan and Shivu. Much loved Grandad of Kelsey and Haisley, Shaquille, Trinity, Jordyn, Payten, Kruzaiah and Leo. Loved great Grandad of Hezekiah and Azaria. Always missed, forever in our hearts, until we meet again. A service to celebrate George's life will be held at C3 City Church Tauranga, 252 Otumoetai Road, Tauranga, on Saturday, 18 January at 1.00pm. Communication to the Armitage Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142. An Irish Blessing May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sunshine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields, And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His Hand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020