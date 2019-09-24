Home

George Emmerson (George) BROWN

George Emmerson (George) BROWN Notice
BROWN, George Emmerson (George). Born March 13, 1944. Passed away peacefully at home aged 75 on September 15, 2019. Husband of Faye (deceased). Father to Michelle, Andrew, Nigel and Melanie. He loved his friends and family and is no longer in pain. He fully accomplished his ministry. There will be a memorial service on Saturday September 28th, 2m at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Rodney Street Wellsford. All communications to 35 Vipond Road Wellsford
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
