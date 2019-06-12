MAGINNESS, George Edward. Born September 01, 1940. Passed away on June 10, 2019. Dad finally has hung up his gloves and won his greatest fight. He has fought so hard to be with us as long as he could. You are our Hero!!!. Son of the late Edward and Hazel Maginness. Brother to Erin, Margaret, Sharon and the late Patricia. Loved husband of the late Jenny. Cherished Dad of William and Dianne and the late Edward. Loved father in law to Rodney. Special Grandad to Luke and Liam. Special thanks to Dr Humprey Pullan and Dr Hugh Goodman and his GP, Leo Revell. The nurses of M5 and ED of Waikato Hospital. Big thankyou to Hospice Waikato and Race4 life and Josh Kronveld for making Dad's last days special. Sincere thanks to all his carers from Visionwest Baptist Homecare. A celebration of George's life will be held on Saturday June 22nd in Hamilton. For details, contact Rod 0272320591 or Dianne on 0275093031. Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019