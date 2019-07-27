Home

George Edward BANCROFT

George Edward BANCROFT Notice
BANCROFT, George Edward. Passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Knox Hospital on Friday 26 July 2019 aged 83 years. Dearly loved Partner of Faye. Loved Father of Debi, Lynn and the late Phillip. Special Grandfather of many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Thank you for the memories. Forever in our thoughts. A heartfelt thanks to the staff and carers at Elizabeth Knox. A service to celebrate George's life will be held on Tuesday 30 July at 1:30pm at Davis Funerals Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road Mt Eden.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019
