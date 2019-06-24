|
HOLT, George Cornelius. Peacefully, on Friday 21st June 2019 in Whakatane Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 76. Loved husband of Susan. Cherished father of Tim, Bev, and Jacqui. Adored Poppa of Anton, Jason, Sam, Isabella, Julia, and Gemma. George will be sadly missed by all those who loved him. In accordance with George's wishes, a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cancer Research. All communications please to The Holt Family, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
