LUONI, George Christopher (Chris). Born July 13, 1951. It is with sad hearts and fond memories we say goodbye to our beloved brother Chris. After a long fought battle with cancer Chris died peacefully at Waikato Hospice on Thursday 4 June 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Aged 68yrs young. Much loved brother to Virginia, Simon and Rosie, much loved brother in-law to Kim, Gavin, Helen. Much loved uncle to Luca, Sophie, Shannon, Tahla, Ollie, Mark, Mathew, Simone, Stephanie, much loved son to Jean and our late father George Luoni. A Requiem Mass for Chris will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East this Thursday 11 June at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. In Lieu of flowers Chris's family request a memorial donation to hospice or St John Ambulance and may be left at the service or made online. Correspondence to The Luoni Family C/- P.O Box 439 Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020