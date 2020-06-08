Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
494 Grey Street
Hamilton East
LUONI, George Christopher (Chris). Born July 13, 1951. It is with sad hearts and fond memories we say goodbye to our beloved brother Chris. After a long fought battle with cancer Chris died peacefully at Waikato Hospice on Thursday 4 June 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Aged 68yrs young. Much loved brother to Virginia, Simon and Rosie, much loved brother in-law to Kim, Gavin, Helen. Much loved uncle to Luca, Sophie, Shannon, Tahla, Ollie, Mark, Mathew, Simone, Stephanie, much loved son to Jean and our late father George Luoni. A Requiem Mass for Chris will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East this Thursday 11 June at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. In Lieu of flowers Chris's family request a memorial donation to hospice or St John Ambulance and may be left at the service or made online. Correspondence to The Luoni Family C/- P.O Box 439 Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020
