|
|
|
LUONI, George Christopher (Chris). Passed away peacefully at Hospice Waikato on 4 June 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Rosanna. Beloved father and father-in- law of Michelle and Martin, Elizabeth and Bram, George Richard and Olivia. Dearest Grandad of Rory, Eva, Pippa and George Jonathan. Much loved son of Jean and the late George and loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A Requiem Mass for Chris will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East on Thursday 11 June at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Hospice or St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online. Correspondence to The Luoni Family/ C/- P.O Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020