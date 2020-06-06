Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
494 Grey Street
Hamilton East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George LUONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Christopher (Chris) LUONI

Add a Memory
George Christopher (Chris) LUONI Notice
LUONI, George Christopher (Chris). Passed away peacefully at Hospice Waikato on 4 June 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Rosanna. Beloved father and father-in- law of Michelle and Martin, Elizabeth and Bram, George Richard and Olivia. Dearest Grandad of Rory, Eva, Pippa and George Jonathan. Much loved son of Jean and the late George and loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A Requiem Mass for Chris will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East on Thursday 11 June at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Hospice or St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online. Correspondence to The Luoni Family/ C/- P.O Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -