LEITNER, George Charles. Born December 30, 1938. Passed away on September 13, 2019. Age: 80. Taken Peacefully after a long illness. Beloved husband of 51 years to Tina. Cherished father to Esther and Michael, Debbie and Henry, and Alan and Las. Adored grandfather to Skyla, Caitlin, Hunter, Georgia, Tylar, Jayda and Ashley. George will be lying at Bridge St Christian Centre, 60 Bridge St Whakatane from Tuesday 17th September. A gathering at the Christian Centre of family and friends to celebrate George's life will be held on Wednesday evening at 7pm. A funeral service for George will be held there on Thursday 19th September at 11am followed by burial in the Kawerau Cemetery. Messages to the Leitner family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019