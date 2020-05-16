Home

Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
WENSOR, George Albert. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th May 2020, aged 81 years. Loved husband of Lynn. Loved and respected father and father-in- law of Bronwyn and Gary Jacobs and Helen. Cherished Grandad of Todd, Emma and Hayden. Special thanks to the staff of Rossendale Care Home. A private Family Service for George will be held followed by a private cremation. with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Communications to L Wensor, 11A South Street, Taumarunui 3920. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
