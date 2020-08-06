Home

LUND, Georg. On 4 August 2020, at Edmund Hillary Private Hospital. A strong, quiet family man, loved dearly by his Family, his Church Community and all who were lucky enough to know him. Loving husband to Ellen, father to Mayanna, Charlotta and Michael. Morfar to Thomas, Henry and Abigail, Ella, Esther and Lee. Farfar to Rita and Astrid. He will be deeply missed. A funeral for Georg will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Monday 10 August at 2.00pm. All welcome.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
