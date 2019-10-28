Home

POWERED BY

Services
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey WYNNE-JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey WYNNE-JONES

Add a Memory
Geoffrey WYNNE-JONES Notice
WYNNE-JONES, Geoffrey. Captain (Retrd.) 16th Field Regiment, Korea. Born 28th January 1925. Passed away peacefully on 24th October 2019 in the arms of his family. Dearly beloved husband of the late Jenefer; dearly loved father of Peter, Jeremy, Stephen, Rodney and Julie. Father-in-law of Jacqueline, Christine, Elizabeth, Diane and Mick. Much loved grandfather of Victoria, James, Alexander, Ben, Liam, Simon, Thomas, David, Amy, Ryan and Jade At rest. Funeral to be held at Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter, Victoria Street, Hamilton on Wednesday 30th October at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Wynne-Jones family c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. 3216.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.