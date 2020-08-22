|
|
|
SLEEMAN, Geoffrey Russell (Geoff). Born March 15, 1931. Passed away peacefully Sunday August 16, 2020 at Bupa Cornwall Park Care Home, Auckland, aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Anne (nee Cairney). Loved partner of the late Diana Broadhead (nee Speechly). Loved brother of the late Patricia Sleeman. A loved father and father-in-law to John and Kate, Mark and Sandra, and Anna. Cherished grandfather of Lacey and Shaw. Geoff's wish is for a private family gathering. The family wish to thank the staff of both Bupa Cornwall Park and Wharekaka (Martinborough) Rest Homes for their kind care of Geoff over the past three years. Messages c/- Mark Sleeman, 20B Grange Road, Mount Eden, Auckland 1024.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020