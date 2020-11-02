|
|
|
HINTON, Geoffrey Ross. Geoff passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 31st October 2020 during the dawn chorus, aged 68. Loved husband of Diane, adored father of Daniel and Anna and father-in-law of Abbie and Guy, cherished Tik Tok of Emme, Tom, James, Charlotte and Joe. Geoff was also the beloved son of Tom and Claire, brother and great mate of the late Anne, and of John and Leigh. A celebration of Geoff's life will be held on Friday 6 November in the afternoon, with further details to be advised. Messages to P O Box 21197. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated; P O Box 325, Waikato Mail Centre, 3240 or https://www. hospicewaikato.org. nz/inmemoryof
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2020