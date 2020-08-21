|
|
|
HAWCRIDGE, Geoffrey Robert (Geoff). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospice aged 76 after a long battle with cancer. Much loved husband of Lyndsay, father and father-in-law of Claire and Mark, Emma and Gaz, and grandad of Tyler, Ava, Ethan and Sienna. Due to current Covid restrictions, a private cremation will be held and a memorial service at a later date. Thank you to the staff at North Shore Hospice and the Oncology Dept. at Auckland Hospital. Farewell Geoff, may you have fair winds and good sailing.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2020