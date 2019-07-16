|
|
|
VAUGHAN, Geoffrey Parton (Doctor). Born 26 June 1929, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Bert Sutcliffe Home and Hospital on 13 July 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Ailleen. Loved Dad of Paul, Gaye, Mark and Justin and cherished "Poppy" to Tristan, Rose, Alanna, Grace, Lachlan, Holly, Jack, Natalie, Jemima, Tom and Bruno. A funeral will be held at St John's The Baptist, 47 Church Street, Northcote Point on Friday 19 July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019