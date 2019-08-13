Home

Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 2529
Geoffrey Norman (Geoff) MALCOLM

MALCOLM, Geoffrey Norman (Geoff). Emeritus Professor of Chemistry; Ex-dean of Science, Massey University. On Sunday 11th August 2019 peacefully at Summerset Care Centre, surrounded by his children. Aged 88. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Sheila. Much loved father and father-in- law of Clare and David Stewart, Andrew and Corinna, Helen and Guy Hingston, Katrina and Brad Hall. Beloved Grandad of Anna, Caroline and Tim; Benjamin; Peter, Jonathan, Michael, Andrew and Matthew; Caitlin and Robyn. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret (deceased), Wilf (deceased) and Ruth, Barbara and Joe (deceased). "You will fill me with Joy in your Presence". In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation may be made to Scripture Union, which may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to the Malcolm family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 16th August 2019, at 11am, thereafter private interment. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
