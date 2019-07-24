|
EALES, Geoffrey Manville (Geoff). Service No. 16702 Marine Engineer, Royal New Zealand Navy. On 20th July 2019 suddenly at his home, Whangarei. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Loved father of Kurt and Alishya, Konrad and Elsa, Krystle and Kevin, Tracey, and Joanne. Loved Grandad of Kye, Emelia, Trey, and Carne. His funeral service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, (corner Kamo Road and Park Avenue, Kensington, Whangarei) on Saturday 27th July 2019 at 10.00 am followed by interment at Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery, Whangarei. All communications to Mrs. M.B.Eales, 10 Paratai Crescent, Woodhill Whangarei 0110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019