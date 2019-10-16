Home

Geoffrey Louis ALLEN

ALLEN, Geoffrey Louis. Peacefully on 14 October 2019, at home with family, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Dearly loved father of David, Janet and Chris. Treasured Granddad of Kate, Nicole, Logan, Daniel and Charlotte. A service for Geoff will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 19 October 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Allen family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
