HAY, Geoffrey Leonard (Geoff). Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Auckland Hospital on the 14th of July 2019 aged 80. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Christine, David, and Carolyn. Grandad of Cameron, James, Scott, and Loren. A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Thursday the 25th of July 2019 at 1:30pm, followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019