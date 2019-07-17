Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey HAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Leonard (Geoff) HAY

Add a Memory
Geoffrey Leonard (Geoff) HAY Notice
HAY, Geoffrey Leonard (Geoff). Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Auckland Hospital on the 14th of July 2019 aged 80. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Christine, David, and Carolyn. Grandad of Cameron, James, Scott, and Loren. A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Thursday the 25th of July 2019 at 1:30pm, followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.