Geoffrey Leonard (Geoff) HAY

Geoffrey Leonard (Geoff) HAY Notice
HAY, Geoffrey Leonard (Geoff). Passed away after a short illness at Auckland Hospital on the 14th of July 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Christine, David, and Carolyn. Grandfather of Cameron, James, Scott, and Loren. A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on the 25th of July 2019 at 10:30, followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetary.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019
