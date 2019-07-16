|
HAY, Geoffrey Leonard (Geoff). Passed away after a short illness at Auckland Hospital on the 14th of July 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Christine, David, and Carolyn. Grandfather of Cameron, James, Scott, and Loren. A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on the 25th of July 2019 at 10:30, followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetary.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019